KARACHI: Kaifi Khalil, a rising star in Pakistan whose song “Kahani Suno” is trending on social media, made headlines after she was hurt while singing on stage on the final day of the Karachi Eat Food Festival.

The “Kana Yaari” singer remarked on Twitter: “Hello everyone. Just to set the record straight on the untrue rumours that are going around about me getting hurt during my performance at the Karachi Eats Event yesterday. I appreciate everyone asking about my health and well-being, but I am completely fine.

Hello everyone thank you for your pure love and support. kindly Read this and share. pic.twitter.com/QWLseK2EbN — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) January 9, 2023

He also addressed the reported harassment and urged the planners to consider everyone’s safety when choosing a location for such significant events. He advised everyone to respect one another.

From January 6 to January 8, Karachi’s Beach View Park hosted the Karachi Eat Food Festival. The first two days of the three-day event proceeded without a hitch, but the final day was marred by gate crashes and harassment of women.