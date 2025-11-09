Every year on 9 November, Azerbaijan proudly celebrates National Flag Day, honoring the adoption of the tricolor national flag by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on 9 November 1918. This historic symbol was reinstated by President Ilham Aliyev’s decree in 2009, reaffirming its profound role in the country’s identity, sovereignty, and statehood.

The establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on 28 May 1918 marked a turning point in the political history of the East, introducing the first democratic republic in the Muslim world. Despite existing for only 23 months, the ADR laid the foundation of modern Azerbaijani statehood by forming a parliament, creating a multiparty system, ensuring free elections, independent media, and judicial structures. Remarkably, the republic granted women the right to vote and be elected in 1919 — becoming one of the first countries globally and the first in the Muslim East to do so.

State symbols, including the anthem, national emblem, and tricolor flag, were adopted during this period. The flag — composed of blue, red, and green horizontal stripes with a white crescent and eight-pointed star in the center — reflects the principles of Turkism, Islam, and modernization. On 7 December 1918, when the first Parliament of Azerbaijan convened, the national flag was raised over the parliament building, marking a proud milestone in the nation’s history.

With the restoration of independence on 18 October 1991, Azerbaijan declared itself the successor of the ADR, reinstating its state symbols. Prior to this, on 5 February 1991, the Supreme Soviet adopted the law recognizing the tricolor as the national flag, following the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who had earlier ensured its acceptance in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on 17 November 1990.

The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan emphasizes the duty of every citizen to honor national symbols, including the flag, coat of arms, and anthem. In 1998, great leader Heydar Aliyev tasked state bodies with promoting respect for national values, stating: “The flag of Azerbaijan is not merely a flag — it is a symbol of our statehood and independence.”

Today, the national flag proudly flies on government buildings, diplomatic missions, military bases, and state institutions, as well as during international events, official ceremonies, cultural programs, and major sports competitions — symbolizing sovereignty, national unity, and pride.

To further strengthen respect for the state flag, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on 17 November 2009, establishing National Flag Day, later approved by the Milli Majlis as an official public holiday.

In the early years of regained independence, Azerbaijan faced social, political, and economic difficulties. However, thanks to the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the consistent development strategy continued by President Ilham Aliyev, the nation overcame challenges and transformed into a strong and respected state in the international arena.

Today, Azerbaijan’s tricolor flag waves proudly across the entire sovereign territory of the country.