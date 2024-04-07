Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam says that the physical training camp will benefit us a lot in international cricket.

Talking exclusively to PCB Digital, Babar Azam said that this was my third camp of this kind, whenever I learned something, the main purpose of this camp was unity in the team and a lot of work was done on it.

Babar Azam said that after this camp we will not worry about physical fitness, the most memorable moment for me was Azam Khan climbing the mountain.

The physical training camp of the national cricket team players has ended in Kakul

Babar Azam further says that this camp is different because there was no cricket in it, only physical fitness speed, movement, and strength were worked on, while the real thing was the unity of the team which was worked on a lot, this kind of camp is very beneficial. Good things happen when you spend time together.

Babar Azam said that this camp is also important for us because now we have to play regular cricket.

He said that we have played matches while fasting before, so the training of this camp was definitely difficult, but it did not affect the fasting much.

Talking about the best moment of this camp, Babar Azam said that Azam Khan’s climbing the mountain was a memorable moment which was not an easy task but he showed great courage.

Azam Khan:

Wicket keeper batsman Azam Khan says that this camp was a great experience for him, we will benefit from training at a height above sea level.

Azam Khan said that when all the players live together in a pleasant environment, it brings positive energy to the team, Pakistan team is not just a team but a family and we are because of Pakistan.

Video: Pakistan team’s fitness camp in Kakul, Azam Khan center stage

Azam Khan described climbing the mountain as a pleasant experience and said that he was happy to reach the top of the mountain because he had never climbed such a high mountain before and he was wondering how these mountaineers managed to reach the top of the mountain. We should praise their courage and courage.

Naseem Shah:

Fast bowler Ransim Shah says that in PSL we all played against each other as we were in different teams, so this camp gave us an opportunity to spend time together and share our thoughts, bringing the team together. It was a great move to keep.

Naseem Shah says that whatever the training is, it benefits the players, this training was not much different from normal training, in this training more focus was on stamina, this thing will be very useful for us in Test cricket going forward. Because we need more stamina in this format, every athlete and player strives to improve his fitness.

‘That’s why Azam hits big sixes’, Shadab shared the interesting video of the tug-of-war

Naseem Shah said that such rigorous training especially running is not easy in Ramadan without food and drink, but the weather was good in Kakul and the boys also enjoyed in this environment.

He said that there were interesting incidents during the camp, Muhammad Nawaz was his roommate, and after training he used to get so tired that he didn’t have the courage to get up and then he used to check each other’s laziness to see who got up and went to the room today. Turns off the light.

Aamir Jamal:

The camp was the first of its kind for all-rounder Amir Jamal.

He says that it was a completely different training from the National Cricket Academy.

Imad Wasim:

All-rounder Imad Wasim says that he worked on his rehab and strength in this camp, so this camp was very useful for him, when you do extra physical training, it is easier in the match, Army trainers said. The players have worked hard, and these two weeks will always be remembered by all the players.

He said that until the team plays as one, results do not come, so this camp was very important for team bonding, they will try to show 100 percent performance in the upcoming series and T20 World Cup as one.

Shadab Khan:

All-rounder Shadab Khan says that the most important thing is that the fitness of all the boys has improved and the more fit they are the better for the team, it is very important to get our players fit before the World Cup.

He said that when you live together you get a good chance to understand and get to know each other, training in Roja is tough but since the weather was good it didn’t feel too much.