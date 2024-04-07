Actor Ahsan Khan has described good behavior towards mothers as the way to get children’s love.

Actor Ahsan Khan participated as a guest in a program where he talked about children’s love for their mothers.

The actor said, “We used to support our mother a lot in childhood and I know all children support their mother most of the time, which is a good thing because being with children makes a mother feel more secure that my children are mine.” is with

Ahsan Khan said that a man should also think a little while talking, I have learned that if you want your children to love you, you should respect their mother, which is why you should respect your children. will fall in love naturally.

The actor added that if you don’t respect the mother of the children, the children will never respect you.