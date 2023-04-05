ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism judge in the nation’s capital extended PTI leader Azam Khan Swati’s interim bail in connection with a vandalism case.

When Imran Khan appeared in court on March 18, a case was filed against him at the Golra police station for claimed rioting and vandalism at the Islamabad judicial complex.

Together with his attorney Babar Awan, the Senator appeared before the ATC and argued that such cases were filed on a political foundation. Hundreds of PTI supporters, according to him, were named in numerous cases that were filed following Mr. Khan’s judicial appearance. According to him, the PTI leadership has always shown deference to the law and the judges.

Later, the ATC judge adjourned the hearing and granted an extension of Mr. Swati’s bail until April 17.