Since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia removed the requirement that women conduct the Hajj or Umrah with a mahram, or male guardian, more than 4,300 Indian women have registered for this year’s pilgrimage on their own.

The largest female group in the nation to conduct Hajj without a male guardian is this one, according to the authorities. Before, only sizable groups of other women could journey with those who had no mahram companions. These Indian women applied on their own and are expected to travel independently to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

According to the Indian Ministry of Minority Affairs, this occasion represents “the largest ever contingent of women proceeding on Hajj alone without a male member” for the nation.

The Indian government eliminated the VIP quota for pilgrims, which previously reserved 500 places for top government officials, in order to support its new pilgrimage policy and ensure equality.