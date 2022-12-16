ISLAMABAD: Azam Swati, a senator for the PTI, filed a post-arrest bail petition in the contentious tweets case, and a special court in the nation’s capital again postponed issuing a decision.

Azam Khan is yet to start serving as special judge for central Islamabad, therefore the decision was delayed. While Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the special prosecutor, and Babar Awan, Swati’s attorney, were in court, no procedures were held there.

Given that the case has been continued until December 19, the special court is likely to release its decision the following week.

Judge Raja Asif, the forerunner of Judge Azam Khan, had reserved his decision on Mr. Swati’s bail request in October of last year. But earlier this week, he was moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Hours after the PTI Senator was moved to Islamabad after cases against him in Sindh were dismissed as ineffectual, a district and session court in Islamabad had previously ordered a 14-day extension in judicial remand.

The PTI senator’s son’s appeal against the filing of cases against his father was heard by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The SHC instructed the provincial authorities not to file any additional cases against Azam Swati after hearing the arguments.