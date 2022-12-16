KUALA LUMPUR: At least 12 people were killed by a landslide in Malaysia early on Friday, according to officials, who also added that more than 20 people were still missing. The victims were sleeping at a campsite when the landslide occurred.

The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of the nation’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, happened at around 3 am, tearing down a hillside into an organic farm with camping facilities.

The avalanche struck while Teh Lynn Xuan, 22, and 40 other campers were together. She claimed that while one of her brothers is in the hospital, the other one passed away.

I heard a huge sound like thunder, but it was the rocks falling, she said. “As the tents began to tremble, dirt began to fall all around us. Fortunately, I was able to get out of the tent and locate a safer place.

My mother, who was with me, was saved by me after I managed to crawl outside.”

According to the fire and rescue service, more than 90 persons were caught in the landslide, and 59 have been discovered safe, with 22 still missing.

Eight others were hospitalised in addition to the 12 fatalities, it said.

As per health minister Zaliha Mustafa, one of those admitted to the hospital was pregnant, while others suffered from minor cuts to a possible spine damage.

All of the deceased, including a youngster of around 5 years old, were Malaysians, according to district police commander Suffian Abdullah.

According to the state director of the fire and rescue service, the landslide covered an area of around one acre (0.4 hectares) and descended from a height of 30 metres (100 feet) above the campsite.