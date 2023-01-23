Azam Khan Swati, a senator, has been named the additional attorney general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a senior political party.

It is officially announced that Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has been appointed as Additional Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), effective immediately, according to a notification from PTI Secretary General Asad Umar.

Azam Swati, who left the Senate in 2011 to join the PTI as a member of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), is being sued many times for his divisive comments on government institutions.

Earlier this month

He had been detained by the police in Balochistan and Sindh in connection with related charges until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided to grant him bail earlier this month.