Pasoori, a hit song from Coke Studio 14, has gained popularity since it was released last year. The track has established itself as a formidable feat in the music industry, having appeared in the fourth episode of the highly renowned miniseries Ms. Marvel and being the most listened Pakistani song on Spotify.

Ali Sethi announced on social media on Sunday that the well-known Punjabi folk song has now surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, continuing the winning streak into 2023. Pasoori is now the first song from Coke Studio to accomplish this feat.

Sethi shared the wonderful news with his followers on Instagram along with a few images and videos from an intimate celebration honouring the accomplishment. Sethi may be seen joyfully rejoicing in the videos alongside numerous other people, including Shae Gill, Abdullah Siddiqui, and Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan.