Ayesha Omar, a well-known Pakistani actress, has opened up about her eight-year romance.

Ayesha Umar recently participated in a podcast where she shared life’s experiences and said that someone she knew occasionally mistreated her.

The actress said that we were practically engaged and treated like a family. I put off ending this relationship for far too long because I hoped that my love would make him better. But when he physically assaulted me one day, I finally concluded that the relationship was wrong and ended it.

She claimed that even though I was able to end this relationship, I was still traumatised by it.