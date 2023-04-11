Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was dismissed as prime minister of Azad Kashmir by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Tuesday for contempt of court, handing a heavy blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The Ilyas was summoned to appear before the AJK high court and supreme court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his comments, which resulted in the high court’s decision.

Ilyas is no longer permitted to occupy any public position, according to the court. and requested that elections for a new prime minister be held from AJK’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Abdul Rasheed Sulehria.

PM Ilyas had earlier appeared before the high court, where PTI supporters had greeted him.

Throughout the case hearing, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja presided over a full bench.The videos that were shown throughout the hearing featured the prime minister.

In a statement to the court, AJK PM Ilyas expressed his sincere sorrow if any of his words had offended the judge.

The AJK premier was imprisoned until the court rose.

Ilyas was called into court today after the AJK High Court’s entire bench issued a contempt notice in response to his remarks during a public gathering.

A notice to appear in person before the court today to present his case has been served on the prime minister of the AJK. The summons was sent to the prime minister via his principal secretary at the direction of the high court registrar. The registrar had ordered that the subject be brought before the entire bench.

The previous day, Ilyas had criticised court-issued stay orders and asserted that the practise was having an effect on how well the government was functioning. He went on to say that despite the fact that the stay orders were only temporary and required an immediate decision, they persisted for years.

Respecting court decisions important: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the PTI, stated that it is crucial to obey court rulings, whether they pertain to the Pakistani prime minister or AJK, as the nation cannot function by dismantling the legal system.

آزاد کشمیر کا وزیر اعظم ہو یا پاکستان کا، عدالتی فیصلوں کا احترام ضروری ہے، عدالتی نظام کو تباہ کر کے ملک نہیں چل سکتے، وزیر اعظم آزاد کشمیر عدالت سے معافی مانگیں امید ہے انھیں سپریم کورٹ سے ریلیف ملے گا، وزیر اعظم پاکستان اس فیصلے سے سبق حاصل کریں گے https://t.co/aT756iqvZ3 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 11, 2023

Fawad said that the AJK prime minister ought to apologise to the court in the hopes that the Supreme Court would rule in his favour.