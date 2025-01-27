Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that avoiding negotiations is an undemocratic behavior that creates an atmosphere of tension and also damages the atmosphere of national unity.

According to Express News, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the PML-N and spokesperson of the government committee negotiating with the PTI, at the Prime Minister’s House.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed the Prime Minister about the details of the negotiations with the PTI committee.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that communication and negotiations between political parties are the soul of democracy. These contacts help in developing a common strategy to solve the problems facing the country and the nation. Avoiding negotiations is an undemocratic behavior that creates an atmosphere of tension and also damages the atmosphere of national unity.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan needs reconciliation and harmony, not chaos, confrontation and conflict, so that a common strategy can be adopted on issues like building the national economy and eliminating terrorism.

The Prime Minister further said that by the grace of Allah, the country is progressing and its prestige is increasing at the global level. We will not allow anyone to obstruct this process of development and progress through undemocratic attitudes.