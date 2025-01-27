Lahore: Actress Neelam Muneer, who recently tied the knot in the United Arab Emirates, is ready to work in the industry again after her marriage.

Sharing her new picture on Instagram, Neelam Muneer first thanked those who congratulated her on her marriage and said that she is ready to work as before. It should be noted that Neelam Muneer had temporarily taken a break from the industry due to her marriage, but in this picture she is seen preparing for a comeback once again.

She wrote, “I have returned after having a wonderful time and am now excited to work with a new mindset.” She admitted that she has received so much love because of acting and she wants to work again and increase it further. Neelam Muneer thanked her fans, relatives, loved ones, industry friends and social media influencers for their support. It should be noted that Neelam Muneer recently got married in Dubai for love to Mohammed Rashid, a Pakistani national residing in the UAE. Neelam Muneer’s husband works as an officer in the Crime Investigation Department of Dubai Police.