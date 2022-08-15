DUBAI: On Sunday, large portions of the United Arab Emirates were pummelling by dust and sandstorms as authorities recommended caution on the roadways and prepared for heavy rain.

Following a series of stifling dust storms across the Middle East, homes and landmarks in major cities were caked in a fine layer of brown dirt, and visibility plummeted.The news office of Abu Dhabi asked motorists on Saturday to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.”

On Sunday, visibility was less than one kilometre (0.6 mile) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Rainstorms are expected this week, which is unusual for high summer in the desert state, and follow the deaths of seven Asian migrants in flash flooding last month.

As flooding flooded the streets of Fujairah and other eastern towns, emergency services claimed they had responded to hundreds of cries for assistance.