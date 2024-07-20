Despite the government’s assertions, a constitutional crisis seems to have been narrowly avoided for now. After extensive deliberations, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced late Friday that it would comply with the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the reserved seats case, instructing its legal team to clarify any ambiguities in the process.

However, the ECP remains defiant in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment, which accused the Commission of misinterpreting the bat symbol decision and failing to recognize the PTI as a political entity, thereby violating the law. The ECP’s press release indicates ongoing reservations about the reserved seats ruling, suggesting potential hurdles in its implementation. Nevertheless, progress appears to be underway.

This development comes amidst dire warnings of a ‘constitutional meltdown’ and an ’emergency,’ propagated by TV analysts and government ministers. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned on a TV talk show about an impending “constitutional breakdown.”

Earlier this week, the ruling PML-N triggered controversy by announcing that the largest party in parliament would be banned, a decision it was forced to retract following widespread condemnation. In response, the party lashed out at both the judiciary and its political opponents, accusing the former of bias and the latter of conspiring against the country.

The PML-N’s confrontational stance and refusal to respect court orders on dubious grounds are troubling signs. The party seems to be reacting vehemently to being denied a two-thirds majority, a position it had secured through questionable and unlawful decisions by the ECP. Escalating tensions to the extent of pitting two state branches against each other is unjustifiable.

While the PML-N condemns the PTI for causing ‘irreparable harm’ due to the events of May 9, it simultaneously undermines the balance of power by accusing the judiciary of bias and alleging that court judgments are intended to destabilize the political system. The party must temper its rhetoric and change course, as history will not look favorably upon continued confrontation.