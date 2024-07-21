KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA and Balochistan are experiencing significant turmoil. Recent days have seen widespread civil unrest, with large-scale protests escalating into violent clashes between security forces and unarmed demonstrators in Khuzdar, Quetta, and Bannu.

The protests have largely revolved around security issues: in Balochistan, activists are protesting against ongoing enforced disappearances, while in KP, major disturbances have erupted over the killing of a poet and the recently announced Azm-i-Istehkam operation by the government.

As the first month of the new fiscal year comes to an end, the impact of the new taxation regime is becoming increasingly apparent. This raises the real possibility that public dissatisfaction over rising living costs could soon lead to further unrest. This poses a significant challenge for the government, which currently seems more focused on legal and political developments than on addressing the worsening law-and-order situation.

Understanding the recent events in KP and Balochistan is crucial. Protesters in both provinces are sending a clear and consistent message to the state: they have had enough. Whether it’s the state’s long-standing policy of extrajudicial ‘punishments’ or security operations that impose immense costs on ordinary citizens, people are now determined to push back and reclaim greater control over their lives.

In Balochistan, years of brutal state repression have weakened the provincial political structure, and it is women who are increasingly taking the lead in the fight for civil rights. In KP, a key recruiting ground for military forces, ordinary people are now demanding peace and refusing to participate further in Pakistan’s prolonged conflicts. Unless the state listens to its people, these troubles will only intensify.

It is deeply unfortunate that the country’s democratic political system has been severely undermined in recent years. The parliamentary structure, intended to act as a pressure release valve for public frustrations, has been distorted to the point where it now appears to represent the will of a few rather than the aspirations of the many. Consequently, there is little faith in its legitimacy or ability to address ordinary people’s problems. Bangladesh, currently witnessing a massive public uprising led by students, exemplifies what can happen when adverse economic conditions collide with entrenched sociopolitical dissatisfaction.

Pakistan cannot afford to ignore its crises any longer. The government must start addressing these issues instead of exacerbating them. This requires allowing the public to voice their concerns. Further suppression may only lead to a larger explosion of disconte