ISLAMABAD: The discovery of a “piece of metal,” later identified as a bullet, from the body that had reportedly been transported to Pakistan after his post-mortem in Nairobi on Tuesday night shocked those involved in the investigations into the brutal killing of senior TV anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the members of the medical board that performed the slain journalist’s autopsy at a hospital in Islamabad.

In order to identify the sort of weapon used in the event, the authorities opted to conduct a forensic analysis of the “metal piece” found inside Arshad Sharif’s chest, according to sources.

The 8 medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), which performed the autopsy on October 26, reportedly gave the police the “piece of metal” for further investigation, stating that the discovery of the bullet could be a key piece of information in the case’s ongoing, contentious investigations.

One of the sources connected with the investigations stated, “This metal fragment is actually a bullet and it is surprising that those who performed the autopsy on Arshad’s body in Nairobi had left it inside the body.”

According to him, the autopsy and its retrieval had cast doubt on the post-mortem performed by the authorities in Nairobi because under usual operating procedure, bullets were never left inside the body.

He claimed that the bullet had been taken out of the victim’s body and given to the detectives for a forensic analysis. He claimed that the test would identify the kind of weapon that was used in the incident, which could subsequently be used to identify the murderer (s).