KASUR: On Friday, a 10-year-old boy’s body was found in some fields close to the Khudian police station. Details indicate that the youngster was allegedly raped before being murdered.

The victim’s father stated, “My 10-year-old child Asif was gone for four hours.” He departed for Asr prayer and never came back.His body was discovered in the countryside.

A police spokeswoman states that the local police are on the scene, together with a forensic team, and that it is still too early to determine if the youngster was sexually assaulted or not.