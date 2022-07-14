SYDNEY: It was announced on Wednesday that South Africa has cancelled their men’s one-day international series that was set to take place in Australia in January. Cricket Australia said that matches scheduled for January 12, 14, and 17 in Hobart, Sydney, and Perth have been cancelled due to unable to satisfy South Africa’s request for alternative dates to prevent conflict with their domestic T20 league.

The ODI series in January will be played without Cricket South Africa, which is regrettable, according to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.South Africa has accepted that no window can be opened for rescheduling before the qualification cut-off in May because to a backlog of postponed fixtures from the pandemic to, subject to ICC clearance, forfeit all 30 Super League points to Australia.



In the Super League, where the top eight teams automatically qualify for the World Cup in India next year, South Africa is mired in 11th position. South Africa will almost definitely need to win their remaining series versus India and England, along with two postponed matches against the Netherlands, in order to avoid participating in a qualifying tournament due to the loss of the 30 points available again for series.

In a statement, CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said, “As challenging as this choice has for CSA, the long-term viability of our new T20 League is dependent on having all our domestic available players for this amazing new addition to the CSA calendar.”

In December and January, a three-Test series against South Africa will go as scheduled.The locations of three extra Australia matches have been changed in order to provide home fans with a diverse selection of games. On October 7, a men’s Twenty20 match against the West Indies has been shifted from the Gold Coast to Brisbane, and two days later, a Twenty20 international match against England has been moved from Brisbane to Perth. Canberra will now host the January 26 women’s T20 match versus Pakistan.