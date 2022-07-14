ISLAMABAD: After the IMF agreement, the PM claims that the country is now in a position to emerge from its economic crisis. The resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has made it possible for the government to lead the nation out of the current financial crisis, he said on Thursday.

According to the Fund, it has established a staff-level agreement with Pakistan that, if accepted by the IMF board, will allow for the transfer of $1.17 billion and that it is considering additional money to the programme.

The IMF stated in a statement that its staff had reached an agreement on guidelines for its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme review, which, if approved, could increase the program’s total disbursements to nearly $4.2 billion.The ministry of finance and foreign office teams, commanded by the ministers of finance and foreign affairs, respectively, Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, received praise from the prime minister for their efforts in reviving the IMF programme.

This was excellent collaboration. The deal with both the Fund has created the framework for resolving the nation’s economic problems, according to PM Shehbaz.

Ishaq Dar, the leader of the PML-N and a former finance minister, expressed optimism that the move will calm the FX market and advance the “long path to the macroeconomic stability goal.”