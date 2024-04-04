Actor Agha Ali recently clarified his past statement.

The actor while speaking on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission said that 2018 was a year in which he invested 90% of his money in one place and that money sank.

Agha said that he also had a very close relationship (romantic level) break up in the same year, 99% of people badmouthed him and he saw himself as a villain on social media. The limit was increased.

Agha Ali further said that then he performed Umrah in 2018 and gradually his affairs began to improve, he found Allah very close to him during this time, his way of living, and his thoughts about life after performing Umrah. had changed.

Now Agha Ali shared a story on Instagram in which he thanked the messages he received from fans after his video clip went viral.

“Thank you so much for all your posts and messages, I would like to correct here that I was not engaged to anyone nor did I say anything about it,” she wrote.