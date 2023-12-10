Australian bowlers have described Babar Azam as the best batsman in the world and said that Babar Azam can create problems for us in the series against Pakistan.

The Pakistani team has reached Perth after playing a 4-day match against the Australian Prime Minister XI, where the first match of the three-test series between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Talking about Pakistani batsman Babar Azam before the series, Australian captain Pat Cummins said that Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world and he has no particular weaknesses.

Pete Cummins says Babar Azam’s technique is very strong, Babar can score anywhere on the ground, and Babar will be difficult for us in this series.

He further said that Babar Azam is on the list of the best batsmen in the world at the moment and you are always satisfied after getting out.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said that Babar Azam is a class player who first showed his iron in ODI cricket and then strengthened his game in Test cricket as well.

He said Babar is a quality player, and if you don’t get Babar out he will hurt you, as a bowler Babar Azam tries to put pressure back on you.

Kangaroos spinner Nathan Lyon said that Babar Azam is a very talented player, when Babar bats he uses his hands beautifully, you always want to play against the best players in the world and Babar is one of the best players in the world. are

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc says that Babar Azam’s batting temperament is amazing, Babar has all kinds of shots, he is a player who can build an innings and play aggressively at the right time, and Babar can play at any time. Can change the momentum of the game and win, he is one of the best players in the world but hope Babar doesn’t let runs this time.