Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has demanded the international community to put pressure on India for the rights of Kashmiris.

In his message on International Human Rights Day, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan will continue to support and uphold the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The generation will continue to strive for the protection of human rights.

He said that India is illegally committing serious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the purpose of the illegal Indian action of August 5, 2019, is demographic change in Occupied Kashmir, and the international community should put pressure on India for the rights of Kashmiris.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said that Israeli atrocities on non-Palestinians in Gaza are a cause for concern, the alarming situation of human rights in Gaza is in front of everyone, and Israel is committing serious violations of human rights in Gaza.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that thousands of people, including women and children, have been martyred in Palestine, and the international community should make immediate efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.