A helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in Cairns, Australia, killing the pilot.

According to the news agency, the police in Cairns said that the accident happened on Monday in the city of Cairns when a helicopter crashed into the roof of the Hilton Hotel, causing a fire, and hundreds of people were evacuated from the building.

The police said that no one was injured on the ground due to the accident, the pieces of the rotor blade of the helicopter fell into the pool of the Doubletree Hotel, after the incident, a fire broke out in the upper part of the building, which has been brought under control.

Police said that due to the accident, the pilot who was the only person on board the helicopter was killed. Forensic investigation is ongoing for his formal identification.

The area around the hotel is a no-fly zone for most low-flying aircraft and it was highly unusual for an accident to happen in such an area at the time, a team of government investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau went to the scene.