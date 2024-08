Florida: SpaceX launched its 52nd rocket from Florida carrying 21 satellites.

The 230-foot rocket took off from Florida. This is SpaceX’s 52nd rocket launch from Florida this year.

Eight minutes later, the rocket landed offshore in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the 21st time a rocket landed on a droneship.

About an hour after liftoff, the satellites entered low Earth orbit. SpaceX had initially planned two launches from Florida, but plans to launch 21 satellites on Friday were delayed until Sunday.