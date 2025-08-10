By Nawabzada Shah Ali



August 10, 2025, marks the 180th anniversary of Abai Qunanbayev, one of Kazakhstan’s most revered cultural figures, whose literary genius and philosophical thought continue to inspire generations. Born in 1845 in the Chingis Mountains of present-day East Kazakhstan, Abai was not only a poet but also a philosopher, composer, and reformer whose works laid the foundation for modern Kazakh literature.Abai’s life and writings reflected his deep concern for the moral, intellectual, and cultural development of his people. He masterfully blended Kazakh oral traditions with the influences of Russian and European literature, introducing new poetic forms and themes that emphasized education, self-improvement, and unity. His philosophical treatises, particularly his famous Book of Words (Kara Soz), explored themes of morality, social justice, and human dignity, urging his compatriots to embrace knowledge, critical thinking, and progressive values.As a bridge between East and West, Abai drew from the works of Pushkin, Lermontov, Goethe, and other great thinkers, translating and adapting their ideas into the Kazakh cultural context. Through his poetry and prose, he challenged ignorance, superstition, and societal stagnation, calling for enlightenment and moral renewal. His vision for a literate, educated, and ethically grounded society remains relevant to this day.Abai’s legacy extends beyond literature; his songs and compositions enriched Kazakh music, while his philosophical ideals continue to influence national identity. The Republic of Kazakhstan celebrates August 10 as Abai Day, honoring his contributions to the nation’s cultural heritage.Today, 180 years after his birth, Abai Qunanbayev stands as a symbol of intellectual awakening and cultural pride for Kazakhstan and the wider Turkic world. His timeless message—that progress begins with the enlightenment of the mind and the elevation of the soul remains a guiding light for generations to come.