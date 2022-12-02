This year’s Wrapped serves as both a reminder of the last year and an invitation to partake in the fun. The 2022 Wrapped ad from Spotify and its customised user interface are being unveiled today.

The most popular audio platform in the world is simultaneously revealing the best musicians, songs, and playlists that represented the diverse spectrum of Pakistani fans.

Atif Aslam, the most streamed Pakistani singer, continues to rule his fans’ hearts in 2022. Talha Anjum, who also made it to the top of the lists and is still a fan favourite, came in second on Spotify.

This year, AP Dhillon is leading the list of the most streamed artists in Pakistan, followed by Arijit Singh, who is still very well-liked there. Pritam, Gurinder Gill, Sidhu Moose Wala, The Weeknd, and Tanishk Bagchi are some of the other well-known artists who rank among the top streamed music creators.

BTS is a natural addition to the list considering their devoted fanbase and the rising popularity of K-Pop in the nation. The boy band, who has established a significant following among local listeners, made it onto the list of Pakistan’s most streamed artists this year.

Pakistan’s top local artists for streaming