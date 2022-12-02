ISLAMABAD: Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed’s request for an early retirement has been approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As per sources, Lt Gen Faiz, who is currently the Corps Commander in Bahawalpur, applied to the General Headquarters (GHQ) a few days ago. As soon as it was received from the military headquarters, the Ministry of Defence sent the application to the prime minister for approval. For the top job in the Pakistan Army, the former spymaster was one of the candidates.

After Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza were chosen by the federal government as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, he made the decision to retire early (CJCSC).