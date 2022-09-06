The wedding of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is imminent.This sacred coupling, which is anticipated to occur by the end of this year or in January of next year, was revealed to Pinkvilla by a source close to the Athiya Shetty family.

According to the most recent story, the pair has abandoned the notion of getting married in a fancy hotel or location in favour of an intimate ceremony with their loved ones at Suniel Shetty’s home in Khandala, Jahaan.

Built 17 years ago, Khandala House is “very dear to Suniel’s heart.”Another source stated that the renowned wedding planner visited the location to take a look and make the necessary arrangements.

According to reports, both parties’ relatives and friends have been invited to be ready from “the end of December through the first week of January.”The wedding date will be decided upon once the cricketer’s work schedule is known.

“They’ll get married after a vacation from their professional obligations. They can’t get hitched in a single day, he continued.