Team Muhafiz was escorted aboard a helicopter and briefed about an imminent mission, leaving us on the edge of our seats. We finally learn this week what threats Pakistan faces and what our heroes must do to stop them.

An anonymous counter-terrorism organisation approaches Team Muhafiz and informs them that Seth Rizwan (the clever villain dressed in a suit) intends to carry out his plans to prevent Pakistan and China’s joint collaboration fifth generation aircraft from taking off at all.

Our heroes are informed that a significant ceremony has been planned to launch the fighter aircraft, and Seth Rizwan intends to ruin the event using his minions.When Seth Rizwan shows up in person to see his henchman Addu Kankata, we can tell that he means business.

Addu is a little taken aback to see Seth Rizwan in his company, but he is even more afraid to see Jabba, who is Rizwan’s go-to man for evil assignments.Let me give you a quick overview of Jabba. He has an ox-like build and is tall.

He’s not someone you’d want to face off against in a fistfight, or any fight, for that matter, as he has large, tatted arms and a big neck. Oh, and Rizwan has given him a deadly sniper tag so he may wreck havoc at the event. We shall see.