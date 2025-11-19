RAWALPINDI:The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to prepare a video link for incarcerated former premier Imran Khan’s appearance in the GHQ attack case.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, but the trial could not proceed today either. After marking their attendance, the accused—including Sheikh Rasheed and Seemabia Tahir—left the court as the video link could not be activated.During the hearing, the defence lawyers filed a request for an immediate meeting with Khan.

Advocate Faisal Malik argued that consultation with Khan is essential for the case.

The investigating officer informed the court that the prosecution witnesses were on duty at the cricket stadium. The court then summoned the witnesses and adjourned the hearing until December 3.

The court further stated that the next hearing will be conducted via WhatsApp video call and ordered the Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure video link arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance.