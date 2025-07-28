Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar, praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a principled, visionary leader and a unifying force in the Muslim world during the launch ceremony of the Urdu-language book “Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Tiger of the Islamic World” authored by Dr. Furqan Hameed, held at the National Language Promotion Department in Islamabad. The event was organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) in collaboration with the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and the Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship Forum (TAPF). It brought together ambassadors from Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Rwanda, senior journalists, academics, and members of civil society to celebrate the political journey and impact of President Erdogan. Speaking as Chief Guest, Minister Ataullah Tarar said, “President Erdogan is not just a Turkish statesman; he is a towering figure of the Muslim Ummah. Under his leadership, Pakistan-Turkiye relations gained a new and dynamic direction. He has given voice to the rights of Palestinians and the broader Muslim world at every international forum.” He described Erdogan as a leader whose roots lie in public service, citing his successful tenure as Mayor of Istanbul as a period of “golden urban governance.” He also noted that Erdogan’s time in office witnessed the deepening of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye across sectors including defense, trade, education, and cultural exchange. “Our two nations share a bond that predates even the creation of Pakistan,” Tarar said, referencing the Khilafat Movement and Turkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s principled positions on global issues. He added that President Erdogan enjoys immense admiration and respect among the people of Pakistan for his moral clarity and firm positions on international justice. Addressing the audience, Dr. Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, highlighted the significance of the trilateral partnership fostered through the Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship Forum and emphasized the importance of people-to-people diplomacy. “This book launch is more than a literary event—it is a tribute to a leader who represents dignity, strategic independence, and courage in a rapidly shifting global order,” said Dr. Asif. “Through this work, Dr. Furqan Hameed offers a window into the strength of cultural diplomacy and the emotional bond between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.” Dr. Furqan Hameed, senior journalist, author, and head of TRT Urdu in Turkiye, described President Erdogan as a “once-in-a-generation leader” whose political journey offers not only inspiration to the Turkish nation but to the Muslim world at large. “This book is a reflection of President Erdogan’s transformative leadership, his deep spiritual connection with Pakistan, and his commitment to humanitarian causes,” said Dr. Hameed. “From defense modernization to economic revival and advocacy for the oppressed, Erdogan’s legacy transcends borders.” Dr. Mazhar Saleem, Executive Director NLPD, emphasized the cultural relevance of publishing works in national languages that reflect contemporary global leadership. He noted that Urdu-language content like Dr. Hameed’s book plays an important role in shaping public discourse and enhancing cross-national understanding. The ceremony concluded with a note of appreciation for Dr. Hameed’s work in strengthening the Pakistan-Turkiye relationship through media, translation, and diplomacy, with many guests calling the book a timely and necessary contribution to contemporary political literature.