For the forthcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Karachi, left-handed batter Shan Masood has been selected as Babar Azam’s replacement.

After Shadab Khan’s finger injury forced him to withdraw from the series, Shan will serve as the vice captain. While playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the current Big Bash League season 12, the 24-year-old had an index finger injury (BBL).

Yesterday, the Men in Green made their 16-person roster for the series official. Haris Sohail made a comeback after a two-year absence, while three uncapped players, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, and Usama Mir, were also picked.

The games will take place at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on January 9, 11, and 13.