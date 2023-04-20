Ali Zaidi, the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh, was granted bail on Thursday by the Malir court in Karachi.

Additionally, the court mandated that Ali Zaidi post a Rs 10,000 surety bail. Kamran Baloch, the plaintiff’s attorney, made no objections to the bail request.

In this case, Ali Zaidi’s attorney Khalid Mahmood responded that Ali Zaidi was not going to reach an out-of-court settlement when plaintiff’s attorney Kamran Baloch claimed that his client had stated that they would do so.

Ali Zaidi, the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh, was later granted bail in a fraud and threat case by Karachi’s Miller Court.

Ali Zaidi, the PTI leader who had been arrested, was transported to Malir Court in Karachi earlier in the day under heavy security after the case of fraud and intimidation against him was heard there.

Zaidi, the PTI leader, was hauled before the court after the police released him from a three-day physical remand. Strict security precautions were prepared in and around Malir Court for Ali Zaidi’s arrival.