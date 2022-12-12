ISLAMABAD: The decision on a petition submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been reserved by a district and sessions court in Islamabad as of Monday.

On December 15 at 2:00 pm, the decision will be made public.

Khan was accused of engaging in fraudulent practises by the Election Commission, which the former premier disputes, and the trial court heard his case on November 22.

The trial court in Islamabad issued a notice to the PTI leader in the case that was launched against him in the Toshakhana reference in accordance with the directive of the electoral authority.

Additional Sessions Subsequently The hearing was postponed until December 8, 2022, by Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Saad Hassan, the attorney for ECP, entered the courtroom at the beginning of the hearing and made his points.

He added that a prime minister must deposit whatever present they receive with the Toshakhana. Saad said, “Imran Khan said he made a road with the money [acquired from] Toshakhana [gifts].

He said that until the PTI administration passed a new rule allowing taking Toshakhana presents after paying 50% of the price, the gifts may be retained by paying 20% of the gift’s cost.

Saad added that Khan omitted to mention the price for which he sold the Toshakhana watch, saying only that “the price of the watch was approximated at Rs85 million.”

Hassan said it was required to include any transferred Toshakhana goods in the tax income statements.