In the first match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, the entire team of Bangladesh was bowled out for 193 runs thanks to the brilliant bowling of the Pakistani fast bowlers.

In the match being played in Lahore, the Bangladesh team was bowled out for 193 runs in 38.4 overs, Mushfiqur Rahim scored 64 runs and captain Shakib Al Hasan scored 53 runs.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf got 4 wickets by conceding 19 runs, Naseem Shah took 3 wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each.

One change was made to the Pakistan cricket team for the match against Bangladesh, with fast bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replacing spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The national team includes opener Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh innings :

In the first match of the Super Four stage, Bangladesh won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bat first, but the match did not go well for Bangladesh from the start.

In the second over of the match, Bangladeshi openers Mehdi Hasan Miraz caught Fakhar Zaman off the ball of Naseem Shah without scoring any runs. Bangladesh suffered their second loss in the form of Liton Das on the fourth ball of the fifth over when Bangladeshi batsman Liton Das was the victim of Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring 16 runs, after which the next two wickets of Bangladesh went to fast bowler Haris Rauf.

Haris Rauf guided the opener Mohammad Naeem for 20 and Tawheed Hardoy for just 2 runs.

Bangladesh suffered their fifth loss in the form of captain Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 53 runs and fell victim to Faheem Ashraf. Bangladesh’s sixth wicket against Pakistan fell for 174 runs when Shamim Hussain was dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed for 16 runs.

After that, the set batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored 64 runs and gave away his wicket on the ball of Haris Rauf and then the new batsman Tasin Ahmad was also dismissed on the ball of Haris Rauf.

Naseem Shah took the last two wickets of Bangladesh, Atif Hasan scored 12 runs and Sharif Salam returned to the pavilion with one run.

Thus, the entire Bangladesh team got out after scoring 193 runs in 38.4 overs.

It should be noted that the first match of the Asia Cup Super Four stage is being played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.