The Lahore High Court has issued a notice of contempt of court to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, expressing indignation for not producing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi despite the court order.

The case for the recovery of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was heard in the court of Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf in the Lahore High Court, but despite the court order, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was not presented even today.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, Superintendent District Jail Attock Arif Shahzad, DPO Attock Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and Additional Advocate General of Punjab Government Ghulam Sarwar and other officers appeared in the court. Advocate General Islamabad also appeared in Lahore High Court.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s lawyer said that the court orders were not implemented, on which the court said that ignoring the court orders is a separate issue.

Lahore High Court said that despite the court order, Islamabad police arrested Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, the court inquired from Advocate General Islamabad that if there is a court order, what is his position on it, the court order was very clear but he was arrested. He was transferred to Attock Jail.

Advocate General Islamabad said that Parvez Elahi was taken to PIMS, he was kept in the police line due to security, it is difficult to bring him here, Lahore High Court asked that there was no difficulty while taking him from here, it is nobody’s business to present Parvez Elahi. Ego should not be a problem.

The court said that the IG Supreme Court and the Chief Commissioner appeared in the Islamabad High Court, show cause notices were issued to the concerned officers for violating the court order, contempt of court proceedings will continue against these officers separately.