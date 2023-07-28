Ashura processions for Muharram 9 are underway across the country, with heavy contingents of security troops deputed along procession routes.

Mobile phones and transport services have been suspended in various areas marked sensitive by the relevant authorities.

In Islamabad, the central processions will pass through Sectors G-6 and G-7, with the city police, Frontier Corps and paramilitary Rangers deployed at various points along the route.

According to Express News, 1,685 security personnel have been deployed across the city, including five deputy police officers, 14 deputy superintendents, 21 police inspectors and 177 officers besides 60 Rangers and 365 FC personnel.

Mobile services were reportedly suspended today from 1am to 10pm in these two sectors. Services will also be partially suspended in Sector I-10 and adjacent areas from 6pm to 6am.

Similarly, services are to remain partially suspended in Shahullah Dutta, Bari Imam Noorpur Shah and surrounding areas.

In Punjab, 13 other districts have reportedly been declared sensitive with mobile phone services to remain suspended or affected on Muharram 9 and 10 (tomorrow). These include Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Jhang, Bhakkar, Leh, Multan, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had earlier earmarked Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Malir 15, Future Colony, Dawood Chowrangi, Haji Zakaria Goth as areas where mobile services are either to be suspended or affected till Saturday.

The PTA also specified that mobile services will be partially suspended in Shah Latif Town, Bhittaiabad, Memon Goth Main Market and Bin Qasim Town, among other areas.

Moreover, the Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the interior ministry, mobile services will also be suspended or partially affected in 14 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Muharram 9 and 10. These include Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohat Shahr, Hangu, Karam, Orakzai, Bannu Shahr, Lucky Marwat, DI Khan and Tank.

Services are to be restored at around 9pm on Friday after which they will be suspended again at 8am tomorrow and resume at around 10pm.

Moreover, the Peshawar Bus Service has been suspended for security reasons. According to a spokesperson of the city’s transport department, the Peshawar BRT will not be operating on any of its routes during these two days and the Zu Bicycle sharing system will also remain suspended.

Mobile phone and internet services have also been suspended in Quetta for three days.