PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, has taken yet another step towards mainstreaming sustainability by collaborating with WWF-Pakistan to initiate a Coastal Clean-up Project.

As part of PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability initiative, the project’s overarching objective is to collect and control the dispersion of waste on the harbour through a comprehensive coastal cleanup effort.

In addition to the cleanup efforts, the campaign aims to inform local communities and stakeholders about the importance of recycling and proper disposal.

During the inauguration event, which was attended by PepsiCo associates, WWF-Pakistan’s team members and representatives from various government organisations, Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan underlined the urgent need to address the health of marine ecosystems.

Mr Ghazi Salahuddin quoted that the impact of human interventions and coastal littering in this regard must be highlighted, addressed, and adequately managed.

PepsiCo’s Senior Manager of Public Policy, Government Affairs, and Sustainability, Basit Pirzada, highlighted the company’s commitment to recycling.

To reduce the dispersion of waste, he emphasised the company’s collaborative efforts with stakeholders, including government agencies such as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

Basit Pirzada explained:

“By empowering partners like WWF-Pakistan and leveraging the power of our brands, we hope to raise public awareness about proper waste disposal and recycling to protect our riverine, coastal, and marine habitats.”

Nazifa Butt, Head of the Climate & Energy Program at WWF-Pakistan, echoed the significance of such initiatives, stating:

“There is an urgent need for activities and cleanup projects that enhance public awareness of managing debris along our coastline. Through corporate engagement, we can expedite the deployment of locally manufactured technologies to address the issue of debri in our oceans and rivers, while also supporting broader policies focused on waste management .”

With this commendable initiative, Pepsico continues to prioritise preserving the planet.