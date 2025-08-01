First Lady and Member of National Assembly Asifa Bhutto Zardari gave ownership rights to those affected by the floods.

According to Express News, a ceremony was held to distribute ownership rights under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Victims project in Shaheed Benazirabad, Nawabshah, in which Asifa Bhutto gave ownership rights to the victims.

Addressing the ceremony, the First Lady said that 2.1 million houses are being constructed under the SPFH project of the Sindh government.

She said that the important thing about this project is that the land of every house will be registered in the name of the woman of the house. This is not just a house but a symbol of dignity, authority and security and it is also for future generations.

Asifa Bhutto praised Bilawal Bhutto for the success of the project and said that getting ownership rights is the result of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s hard work, vision and commitment to public welfare.

The First Lady said that till date no other province or political party has taken such an important and people-friendly step.

Referring to the promise of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Asifa Bhutto said that I had pledged to provide land, housing and respect to every citizen and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took steps to fulfill this promise.

She assured the victims that Insha Allah you will be safe and your future generations will live with honor and dignity.