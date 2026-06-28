Federal Minister Ali Pervez Malik said that as soon as the price of crude oil in the global market reaches $76, relief will be provided to the people.

Federal Minister Ali Pervez Malik, while talking to the media, said that the government has given a subsidy of 130 billion to provide relief to the people, as soon as the price in the global market reaches $76, relief will be provided to the people.

He said that the Iran gas pipeline project is in the Paris court, the case is being followed, and we will resolve the issues together with the Iranian brothers. The Iranian President played a great role in bringing about the Islamabad peace agreement.

The Federal Minister for Petroleum further said that we pay tribute to all the institutions for their excellent performance in Muharram. Lahore Police, Pakistan Army and all the institutions have done an excellent job together. We all thank God that all the work was done in the best possible way.

He said that we are active regarding the reduction in oil prices. Lahore: The whole of Pakistan is fed up with the increase in petrol and diesel prices. Every person has gone through this difficult time, but difficult times are only for a short time.

He said that thank God that this time has passed, and now good times are coming, there has been a large reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel. We have reduced the price more than the price has decreased in the world market.