WBO Youth World Champion Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir won his 12th international ranking fight. In a fight in Bangkok, Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir created history by defeating a Thai opponent on his home ground. With this victory, the youth world champion boxer Usman Wazir maintained his undefeated record in his 12 international fights.

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir dedicated his victory to the oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

Usman Wazir said that coaches have prepared hard for the international ranking fight, and they will try to keep Pakistan’s flag high in the boxing field in the future as well. Thank you Pakistanis for praying for my success in this important fight.