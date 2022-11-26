LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,066 in Pakistan, there have been no deaths from new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. At this time on Saturday, there have been 30,630 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 27 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 7,183 tests, out of which 27 people tested positive for the illness. The ratio of COVID positive samples was 0.38 percent.