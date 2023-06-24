RAWALPINDI: One Pakistani chose death, while two others sustained injuries as they came under Indian army fire in the Sattwal Sector from the other side of the Line of Control (LoC), according to the army’s media wing on Saturday.

The Indian Army launched indiscriminate fire on a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a demonstration of its customarily brutal treatment of innocent Kashmiris.

The ISPR continued, referring to the joint statement released by the US and India following the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden: “Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.”