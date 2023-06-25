Introduction

In the realm of Balochistan’s tumultuous struggle for independence, Sumaiya Baloch, known as “Sammo,” emerged as a prominent figure. As a female member of the Majeed Brigade in the Baloch Liberation Army, she dedicated her life to the cause of Baloch national independence. On June 24, 2023, Sumaiya Baloch carried out a daring suicide attack on a convoy transporting officials from the Pakistani intelligence agency (ISI) in Turbat City, Balochistan. Her life journey serves as a testament to the oppression faced by the Baloch people and the sacrifices made in their fight for justice.

Early Years and Tragedy

Born on August 17, 1997, in Tootak, Khuzdar district of Balochistan, Sumaiya Baloch’s formative years were marred by unrest and tragedy. Tootak gained international attention in 2014 when mass graves were discovered, shedding light on the plight of forcibly disappeared Baloch political activists and civilians. The uncovering of these graves further deepened Sumaiya’s connection to the struggles and conflicts ravaging the region.

Facing Oppression

At the age of 13, Sumaiya witnessed a severe military operation as the Pakistani army surrounded Tootak on February 18, 2011. The operation led to the arrest and torture of residents, including women and children. Sadly, two of Sumaiya’s relatives lost their lives during this tragic event, fueling her grievances against the state. The aftermath of the operation resulted in the forced disappearance of over 20 individuals from her village, including her cousins, leaving a lasting impact on her life.

Resilience and Determination

Despite enduring immense hardships, Sumaiya remained resilient and determined. After completing her schooling, she continued her education and pursued journalism, using her voice to shed light on the role of women in global movements. Her social media platforms became a platform for thought-provoking columns and articles, emphasizing the significance of female empowerment in driving societal transformation. Sumaiya’s linguistic skills were evident as she passionately translated various columns and articles into the Brahui language, aiming to promote understanding among Brahui-speaking readers.

A Legacy of Sacrifice

Sumaiya Baloch’s story symbolizes the struggles faced by individuals affected by long-standing conflicts and state-sponsored injustices. Her unwavering commitment to the cause of Baloch liberation, shaped by her early experiences, propelled her actions. Sumaiya’s sacrifice, along with countless others, continues to shape the Baloch people’s fight for independence and justice.

In memory of Sumaiya Baloch, the legendary fighter for Baloch liberation, we are reminded of the deep-rooted complexities and hardships faced by those entangled in protracted conflicts. Her legacy serves as a beacon of inspiration, motivating others to join the struggle for a just and free Balochistan.

