United Nation: The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for ending poverty were the focus of the 2022 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), which concluded today at the UN headquarters in New York.

Collen Kelapile, the 54-member body’s president, declared that “we have advanced the substantial programme of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and began actual fundamental action to execute the decisions Resolution on enhancing the HLPF and ECOSOC state, “of the General Assembly.”

Over the course of two weeks, more than 100 high-level delegates, including almost 40 heads of state, participated in the debates and reaffirmed their commitment to leaving no one behind.Ahsan Iqbal, the planning minister for Pakistan, led the team there and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to achieving the SDGs, which are intended to address issues including global poverty, food insecurity, and water scarcity.

The COVID pandemic continues, but according to ECOSOC President Kelapile, who also serves as Botswana’s ambassador to the UN, “we are moving on in the path to recovery and…looking far forward, beyond today’s tremendous problems and crises.”

The ECOSOC president continued, “a calling we must work much harder to achieve. We must reverse the pandemic’s detrimental effects on the likelihood of achieving the ambitious SDGs; transform socio-economic and financial systems; address the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine on food security and energy supply; and stop climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.He emphasised that although we have the resources and tools, we must act as a “global family” and “operate together in solidarity.”