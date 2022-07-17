HAVELIAN: Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the federal minister for parliamentary affairs, believed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership would exert every effort, with the support of the general populace, to help the nation out of its economic crisis.

The minister stated that they would hold those responsible who had neglected the nation, and that the supreme court should pay attention to Imran Khan’s criticism of the government.

On Saturday, he presented his ideas at public gatherings in his constituency’s villages of Diwal, Satura, and other places.

The country would have gone bankrupt, the PTI’s associated parties would have defected, causing their government to lose the majority in the assembly and Imran Khan to lose his position as prime minister, according to Murtaza Abbasi.According to Murtaza Abbasi, residents of Tehsil Haveliyan have consistently backed the PML-N and will do so going forward by casting their votes in favour of that party.

He claimed that throughout the previous seven years, the Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial government had not awarded Tehsil Havelian any megaprojects.

According to Murtaza Abbassi, the city of Havelian has regained political significance following the division, and the PML-N would be active in Tehsil Havelian during the next several days. He hoped that the fruits will be evident to everyone in the constituency.The minister argued that the supreme court should pay attention to the manner Imran Khan discusses the split of Pakistan’s troops and the country in open forums.