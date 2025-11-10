ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court has issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, in connection with the diplomatic passport case.

The decision came after Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal heard the case, where Ilyas’ legal team filed a request for exemption from personal appearance.

However, the court rejected the request, and issued arrest warrants, ordering Ilyas to be detained and presented before the court.

The case, filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), involves the alleged misuse of a diplomatic passport.

The court has postponed further proceedings until November 24, as it awaits Ilyas’ appearance in court.