GUJRANWALA: On Friday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued an arrest warrant with a set bail amount for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The arrest warrants were issued in a case against the senior PML-N official that was opened at the Industrial police station in August 2022 after PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam complained that the senior PML-N official had threatened the Punjab chief secretary and his family with death.

Police were instructed to produce Rana Sanaullah on March 7 after the Gujranwala ATC rejected the police report.

The court also gave the involved cops, the DSP, and the SP investigations show-cause notices and asked them to appear before it.

In Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station, a first information report (FIR) was filed on August 25 under the Anti-Terrorism Act against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

On the basis of a complaint from a regular person, Shahkaz Aslam, a FIR was filed.